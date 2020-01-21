Zacks: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 114,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

