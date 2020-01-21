Zacks: Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

JRSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

