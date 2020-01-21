Zacks: Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virgin Galactic an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00. Also, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virgin Galactic stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

NASDAQ SPCE traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 15,268,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,390. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.