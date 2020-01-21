ZB (ZB) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

