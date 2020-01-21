Zel (ZEL) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Zel has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $3.22 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00603726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00128438 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00122539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002812 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,160,250 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.