Zero (ZER) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Zero has a market capitalization of $595,191.00 and approximately $767.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, Zero has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00604531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00124620 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,958,784 coins and its circulating supply is 7,899,105 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

