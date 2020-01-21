ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0049

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $931,694.00 and approximately $7,978.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.94 or 0.05484139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127698 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

