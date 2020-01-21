Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on Z. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Z stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,982. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $449,618.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,054,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

