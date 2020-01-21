Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ZION traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 1,835,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,115. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

