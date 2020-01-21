ZMINE (ZMN) Hits Market Capitalization of $255,122.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $255,122.00 and $201.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00331311 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008241 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

