Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,113,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

