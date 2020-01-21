ZPER Hits One Day Trading Volume of $712.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ZPER has a market capitalization of $892,323.00 and $712.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00329026 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011594 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002264 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012085 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

