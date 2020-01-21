ZrCoin Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $30,365.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00017775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.03615887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

