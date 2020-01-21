Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.23% of Centene worth $59,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,149 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its position in Centene by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,158,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,739,000 after acquiring an additional 456,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 1,694,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.