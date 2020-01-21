Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,641 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 109,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $233.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.80. The company has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.