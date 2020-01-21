Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 46,612 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $141.92. 2,064,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $141.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

