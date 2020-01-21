Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 58,144 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.45. The company had a trading volume of 432,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.70. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $185.08 and a 12 month high of $299.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.