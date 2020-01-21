Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 96,019 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 96,019 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 836,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

