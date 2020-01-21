Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 2,142.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,697. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

