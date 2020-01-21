Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.16. 66,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,682. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

