Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.17. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

