Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in salesforce.com by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 54.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.73. 538,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average is $156.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $1,819,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,086 shares of company stock valued at $67,490,537. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

