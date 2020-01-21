Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $140.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $140,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.17. 4,702,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.