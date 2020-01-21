Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $164.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,482.16. 1,064,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,481.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,373.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

