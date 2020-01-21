Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $258.80 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1,867.86. 1,813,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $923.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

