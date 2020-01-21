Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.29 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 217,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 206,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

