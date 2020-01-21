Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $35.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,310.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 3,397,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.