Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38.19 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after acquiring an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,293. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

