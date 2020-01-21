Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38.43 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

