Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $62.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $62,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,249. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.22.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

