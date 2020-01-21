Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $68.16 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $68,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,648. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.