Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $72.38 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 12,948,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

