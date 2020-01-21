Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $78.12 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.