Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $87.62 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $87,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $555,938,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $208.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $147.44 and a 12 month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $4,785,351. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.