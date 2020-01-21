Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $97.08 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,096 shares of company stock valued at $56,758,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.70.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.41. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $196.60 and a 52 week high of $324.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

