Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329,130 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.76% of Logitech International worth $139,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $1,423,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at $31,121,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

