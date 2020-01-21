Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $46,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,248,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

