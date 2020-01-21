Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,270 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 6,920,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,227. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

