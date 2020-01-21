Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.72.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

