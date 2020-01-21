Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 760.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $16.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

