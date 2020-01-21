Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 105,139 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,546. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.