Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,562 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

