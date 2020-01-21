Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,245 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 352,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.