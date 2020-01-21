Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 181,771 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.21. 331,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,714. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

