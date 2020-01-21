Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,264 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after buying an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,033,477,000 after buying an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $338.75. 45,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,245. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $339.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

