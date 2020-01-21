Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in CVS Health by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $9,028,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 619.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,603. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

