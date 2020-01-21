Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $114,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. 16,234,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602,186. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

