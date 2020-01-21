Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $92,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $120.42. 2,750,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $119.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.