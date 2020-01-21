Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 250,963 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

