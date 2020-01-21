Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. 991,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,129. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.